Labour Union Demands Reversal Of Emergency Rule In Rivers

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Wednesday condemned the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, describing it as a hasty and unconstitutional declaration.

The labour union who spoke in a joint statement issued on Thursday by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, called for the immediate reversal of the declaration, saying that the action blatantly violates the provisions of Part II, Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and constitutes an overreach of executive power.

They urged President Tinubu to revoke the unconstitutional declaration in compliance with Section 305(6) of the Constitution, which they said clearly outlines the legal process for declaring and sustaining a state of emergency.

The union leaders said they will not remain silent while the livelihoods of workers and the well-being of ordinary Nigerians are threatened by political machinations.

“The purported suspension or removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly is not only unlawful but a direct assault on democracy. It sets a dangerous precedent, eroding constitutional governance and threatening the autonomy of subnational governments.

“No democratic society can thrive where elected leaders are arbitrarily removed at the whims of the President. This reckless move should deeply concern every reasonable governor and citizen who believes in the rule of law.

“The President, as the custodian of the nation’s executive powers, must exercise restraint, respect constitutional limits, and act in a manner that inspires national confidence rather than suspicion.

“Any decision that jeopardizes national security, economic stability, and democratic governance must be reconsidered.

“Nigeria has suffered the painful consequences of political overreach in the past, and we cannot afford to repeat such mistakes.

“Beyond the political and legal implications, this unjustified state of emergency will have severe socio-economic repercussions on workers and the masses.

“It will: Disrupt economic activities, forcing businesses to shut down or scale back operations; Lead to job losses, wage cuts, and economic hardship for thousands of workers in both the formal and informal sectors; Create an atmosphere of uncertainty, discouraging investment and slowing economic growth in Rivers State and beyond;

“Expose citizens to security risks, as history has shown that politically motivated states of emergency often escalate rather than resolve crises.

“Given his storied background in political struggle, we urge Mr. President not to betray his democratic credentials by engaging in actions reminiscent of military-era authoritarianism.

“Leadership demands wisdom, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

“We demand the immediate reversal of this unconstitutional state of emergency in the interest of democracy, economic stability, and the welfare of Nigerian workers. Nigeria’s democracy must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency,” the statement added.

