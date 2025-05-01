Labour To Tinubu: We’re Asking For Living Wage, Not Luxury

Share

As Nigerian workers lament their inability to survive the current economic hardship with their take-home pay, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said Nigerians are hungry and spend more on transportation and electricity.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who spoke to newsmen ahead of the May Day celebration, noted that even if the Federal Government decides to pay workers N1 million as salary, it would not make any meaning to them because of high inflation.

Ajaero who outlined a comprehensive list of demands to the Federal Government while expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic conditions affecting Nigerian workers, added that the growing insecurity and political interference in labour affairs were affecting workers.

His words: “I would say renewed hope, we have moved from N30,00 to N70,000 which is about a hundred and ten per cent increase; but to what extent is that taking care of the worker?

“There are some other policies that seem to undermine what Mr President did and, unfortunately, those policies are wholly inhouse. When you allow the floatation of the currency and you remove subsidy on virtually everything, then N70,000 will not bring any hope to the worker. So that’s the situation we have found ourselves.

“Because, the economic planners have failed to see this in that regard, that if you allow the naira to float, you saw it move from 700 to almost 1.5, which is about almost a hundred per cent, and you allow the PMS we are buying it at about 200 or less than 200 then and it now jumped to 900; in some places, 1,000: how do you relate it?

“It is difficult for a worker that has a car to fill his tank in a week for ₦70,000. It is difficult for you to buy token to recharge your meter for electricity in a month with less than N50,000 to ₦70,000.

If you have a family or you have one AC or boiling ring. “It is clear that the policies of the government, particularly the ill-timed and unstructured removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, have pushed Nigerian workers and their families to the brink.”

Asked what the mood of workers is ahead of May Day, Ajaero responded: “Hunger. We are hungry! The minimum wage cannot buy a bag of rice. If you are sincere and you go to work every day, 20 days, your salary is gone on transportation.

“We are not asking for luxury. We are simply demanding a wage that allows a worker to live a dignified life, pay rent, feed their family, send their children to school, and transport themselves to (and from) work.

“So, I think if the government can effectively implement some of the measures they have put in place, such as the N70,000 minimum wage, the CNG transport system and the student loan.

Those are some of the factors that one can look at and say that the renewed hope idea is working, but I think the foundation has been laid, but we need the real implementation of these.”

Ajaero berated the government’s failure to deliver on the promised palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal, especially the promises on Compressed Natural Gas to curb transportation expenses by its affordable alternatives to petrol-powered transportation “They promised us CNG buses. Where are they? They promised wage awards.

Many states have not even implemented anything. The promises made last year have remained largely on paper,” he said. Ajaero also raised concerns over the inconsistencies in salary payments and implementation of wage awards across various states and federal agencies.

He noted that many state governments have either failed to implement the approved wage increases or are paying workers below the agreed minimum wage, thereby violating Labour agreements.

He pointed out that the disparities in the federal and state public service salary structures were unacceptable and called for immediate harmonisation, including a review of salary-step progression and grade levels to ensure equity.

The NLC president further urged the government to reform the country’s tax regime, which he said unfairly, targets the poor while allowing multinational corporations and political elites to evade taxes.

“It is only in Nigeria that someone earning N50,000 a month is taxed heavily while the real billionaires are not paying their fair share. This system must change,” he noted.

