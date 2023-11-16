Labour Suspends Nationwide Strike After Meeting FG

The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) last night suspended the ongoing nationwide strike. The unions said the suspension followed the intervention of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who along with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, met with the leadership of the unions’ yesterday afternoon.

Speaking afterwards, Lalong, who described the meeting as fruitful, added that he does not expect the industrial action to last for long. “The meeting is especially in respect to what happened in Imo. We came to this meeting in respect to very heavy security considerations. That is why the meeting is held in the office of the National Security Adviser.

“All the labour leaders are also here with us. And we had a very fruitful discussion. The discussion was very genuine and very frank which they have agreed to take back to their constituency. With a plea to end the strike so that we can continue our deliberation.” It was after the conclusion of this meeting that the labour leaders agreed to consult with their affiliate members on what to do regarding the strike.

It was learnt that the meeting of the unions’ hierarchy, which commenced at a few minutes past 7 pm, lasted for close to one hour during which various affiliates and state chapters reviewed the outcome of the meeting held between the leaders of the organised labour and Ribadu and Lalong. The National Deputy Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, made this known to reporters in Abuja.

“The NEC of the NLC and the TUC have suspended the strike. We did this based on our trust for the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who gave us his words,” he said. During the earlier meeting with the labour leaders the NSA had announced that the individuals responsible for the brutalisation of the NLC President Joe Ajaero last week in Owerri, Imo State, had been arrested.

The organised labour is protesting against the alleged brutalisation of its National President and the failure of the government to implement some of the agreements reached on October 2, 2023 effectively.