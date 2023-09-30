Labour Strike: RATTAWU To Shut Down Operation Oct 3

The Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has revealed its readiness to join the nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Announcing its plan in a notice signed by its General Secretary, Comrade A. Akpausoh, the RATTAWU notified all workers that the union is shutting down its operations as part of the measure for the upcoming nationwide industrial.

This information was detailed in a notice of an indefinite nationwide strike issued by the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) and signed by its General Secretary, Comrade A. Akpausoh.

The union explained that its decision follows the recent meeting of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), held on September 26, 2023.

The meeting had decided that all affiliates of the congresses should initiate a nationwide indefinite strike action, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, and it should be comprehensive.

“In other words, there shall be no operations in our sectors throughout the period of the action.

“Consequently, all our state councils and chapters across the nation are hereby directed to mobilize our members for effective implementation of the strike action.

“Also, all Vice Presidents in their various zones are being requested to monitor full compliance of the directive.

“Remember, ‘He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it’,” the Union said.