Labour Strike: Civil Society Activists Vow To Enforce Sit At Home

The civil society activists in the country have vowed to ensure total compliance to the indefinite strike declared by organised labour commencing on 3rd October 2023, by enforcing a sit-at-home nationwide.

The activists who belong to various groups including the United Action Front of Civil Society, the Organised Platform of Civil Society Groups and Activists on matters of Governance and Democracy in Nigeria, made this known in a statement signed on their behalf by the Head, National Coordinating Centre,

United Action Front of Civil Society, Olawale Okunniyi and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja

While throwing their weight behind the labour leaders’ decision, the activists regretted that the arbitrary fuel price hike occasioned by the subsidy removal on the premium motor spirit (PMS) has pushed most Nigerians below the poverty line thus making survival more difficult than ever.

According to them, it was saddening that despite the excruciating suffering the masses were going through, the government has continued to demonstrate a total lack of comprehension and sensitivity to the plight of the people.

The statement partly reads: “Government continues to play the Ostrich in spite of the promises made to labour leaders on the need for upward review of workers wages, inclusive palliatives to citizens, among others.

“We wish to reiterate that the inhuman policy of arbitrary hike in fuel price has further impoverished and pauperised millions of households, who were hitherto merely coping with meagre wages and incomes for their livelihoods.

“It is evident that the present government lacks the requisite wherewithal to fix the rots perpetrated by the immediate past government of the same party and may eventually end up worsening the situation.

“It is regrettable that rather than prioritise reduction in the costs of governance, the Tinubu administration is deliberately indulging in over-bloated appointments as typified by the appointment of the highest number of ministers and the largest cabinet yet in Nigeria’s history.

“It is also regrettable that the National Assembly which only recently arbitrarily allocated public funds to its members who embarked on recess has also increased the number of its standing committees, which would also translate into additional costs of governance in an economy where the overwhelming majority of the masses could barely cope with the costs of living in Nigeria or afford one square meal.

“The leadership of the United Action Front of the Civil Society, therefore, urges Nigerians across public and private sectors to rally support for the NLC and TUC in demanding living wages for the working people and improvement in the living conditions of Nigerians, while decrying the insensitivity and deceitful ploy of the Nigerian government to pauperise and enslave them and ensure the reversal of the suffocating policies of economic slavery in the name fuel subsidy removal.

“Again, we wish to emphasise that the Tinubu administration cannot in good conscience insist on arbitrary fuel price hike while those who looted the national treasury in the name of subsidy are today being accorded red-carpet treatment all over the place.

“More disturbing is that the government appears determined to subject the citizens to more hardship with the prevailing abysmal exchange rate with consequences for higher inflation in the country.

“To this end, the indefinite strike action declared by the NLC and TUC is therefore inevitable to save the country from impending upheaval as the harrowing economic situation may heighten self-help, insecurity and violent protests.

“It is deceitful for the government to have delayed the review of minimum wage considering that the present N30,000 monthly can no longer support an average Nigerian worker who, under the prevailing economic situation, has more than 3 dependants in addition to the immediate family.

“We call on the NLC and the TUC to remain resolute in defending the country against all forms of anti-masses policies that have foisted unmitigated poverty on millions of Nigerians and unprecedented unemployment and hardship in both the urban and rural communities.

“The leadership of the United Action Front of Civil Society wishes to enjoin all civil society leaders, activists, working people in the private and public sectors as well as all well-meaning Nigerians, in general, to team up with us in rallying support for the success of the indefinite strike action declared by Labour by making out time to be part of the Civil Society Coordinating Centre charged to enforce Citizens sit at home during the nationwide strike action called to save Nigeria; push for living wages for the working people and better welfare conditions for Nigerians in the face of excruciating consequences of the exploitative and wrongheaded policies of government.”