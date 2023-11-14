Labour Strike: Banks, Schools, Offices Closed As Workers Shut Down A’Ibom

Banks, public schools, and government offices in Akwa Ibom were on Tuesday shut as workers complied with the directives of the national leadership of organised labour to commence an indefinite strike.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (NLC) had on Monday directed workers to commence an indefinite strike over the inability of the Federal Government to fulfill the terms of the agreement it entered with Labour in addition to showing displeasure over the manhandling of NLC President by alleged agents of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in Owerri recently.

Many bank customers who had thought that the strike may not be complied with by workers were shocked as bank doors were shut against them while some school children who had earlier gone to school were seen returning as they met no teachers in their schools.

However, students and teachers in private schools in the state were seen going about their normal academic activities undisrupted while activities in markets and other private businesses went on as usual.

At both the State and Federal Secretariat complex, both located along Olusegun Obasanjo Way in Uyo, the leaders of the various labour unions were seen enforcing the directive.

Additionally, at the state secretariat, labour leaders have seen playing drums while workers were dancing to its tunes, while at the federal secretariat, the gate was seen open but with security operatives on standby.

Chairman of NLC in Akwa Ibom, Comrade Sunny James while addressing workers at the Idongesiy Nkanga Secretariat gate in Uyo told newsmen and workers that the workers in the state would ensure total compliance until the Federal Government is able to meet all demands of workers.

The NLC chairman said leaders and other willing members of the labour unions would move around all offices in the state to enforce the nationwide strike as directed.

“We are in total compliance, we were waiting for people to arrive more so that we can proceed, as I’m leaving this place we are going to the Federal Secretariat and the Judiciary headquarters to enforce the strike.

“It is an indefinite strike, tomorrow we will all assemble here. We will not surrender until all our demands are made by the Federal Government. After that, we will come down to Akwa Ibom and meet with the Governor.” James said.