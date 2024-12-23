Labour Seeks Urgent Intervention Into Cash Scarcity

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to immediately intervene in the issue of cash scarcity across the country.

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President said this in a communique he jointly signed with Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of NLC on Thursday in Abuja.

The communique was issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Owerri.

Ajaero said that the NEC in-session had expressed concern over the persistent cash scarcity in Nigeria, describing it as an unfortunate and exploitative burden on the already struggling populace.

According to him, NEC noted that Nigerians are being forced to forfeit five per cent of their funds each time they access cash, an unacceptable situation that exacerbates the economic woes faced by millions.

“The impact of this on small businesses and other informal economy operatives is huge as the situation poses serious disproportionate challenge to the poor and struggling workers and masses.

“The NLC demands immediate government intervention to rectify this systemic failure and protect citizens’ financial rights.

“We expect the Central Bank Governor to take steps to ensure that cash is made available to the citizenry to enable small business transactions and stimulate Economic growth,”he said.

Ajaero also demanded that the tax bill currently before the National Assembly be halted for broader consultation and meaningful engagement with Nigerian workers.

He said that the politicization of the bill and alienation of key stakeholders was worrisome and robbed it of its capacity as an effective tool to revamp the economy.

“Only through inclusive dialogue can we ensure a just and equitable tax system that benefits all citizens,” he said.

