Labour Pulls Down NASS Gate In Abuja As Protests Hit Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo led protesters to occupy the National Assembly complex in Abuja after they pulled down the first gate leading to the complex.

The protesters, who met a locked gate, were forced to bring down the gate after several calls that the gate should be opened amidst chants of “Ole! Ole!” “You Be Thief!” rented the air. Ajaero rubbished the government’s claim that it had saved about N1 trillion since it removed the subsidy.

According to him, the committee set up by the government to negotiate with labour said not a single kobo had been saved. The NLC President said: “Mr President talked about one trillion saved. The committee told us that no one kobo has been saved so far. Therefore, we have not agreed on what to pay anywhere.”

Falana joins Lagos protesters

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), participated in the protest led by NLC Chairman in Lagos, Funmi Sessi. The demonstration against fuel subsidy removal and other government policies began from Ikeja under bridge and moved through Awolowo Way to the Governor’s office where the protesters submitted a letter to the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat.

They demanded an N30,000 subsidy palliative from the state government. The demonstrators, who chanted solidarity songs, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Stop the looting”, “Tax the rich and subsidise the poor”, “Reverse harsh policies” and “Nigerians are suffering”.

Falana lamented the hardship faced by citizens, saying: “We are here to tell the Federal Government through the Lagos State Government that our country is not a poor country; we are blessed with so many natural resources to be suffering this way. “There is no way the IMF and World Bank can help Nigeria. The implementation of no liberal policies has taken the nation to where it is today.

“For those in the National Assembly, it is unacceptable to vote N70 billion for the face-lift of the National Assembly. This money and another N40 billion for the acquisition of exotic cars can be given to the constituencies.” Falana noted that the total sum of money is over one hundred billion “and if you divide that by 360, constituencies in the country would receive a total of N305 million which will ease the hardship in the land”.

Kano

The NLC Chairman, Kabiru Inuwa, who led the protest from Ahmadu Bello Way to Government House, Kano amid tight security, where they presented their petition to Governor Abba Yusuf, said the Federal Gov- ernment’s palliative measure is deceptive.

The union demanded the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal, the fixing of the refineries, and the release of the withheld eight months’ salary of university workers. Inuwa said: “Tinubu should let the masses breathe.

He should quickly provide the palliatives he promised and also start implementing the policies and programmes he announced.”

Ebonyi

Commercial banks in the state were shut as union leaders led protesters in Abakaliki against fuel subsidy removal and the resultant hardship.Apart from the NLC and TUC, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) took part in the demonstration.

However, the protest recorded low turn-out by members of the unions. The NLC Chairman, Egwu Oguguo, said: “We say no to excess fuel price hike that has raised the cost of living. “We need to move, let our voices be heard, let them stop putting their knees on our neck, let them stop intimidating and oppressing us.

Nigerian people, Nigerian workers, we must breathe. We must shine, we need to shine, and we need to move.”

Insecurity affects protest in Anambra

The security challenges facing the state affect turn out of protesters in Awka. ASUU and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leaders joined the NLC and TUC in the protest which began at the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) headquarters and ended at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square.

The NLC Chairman, Humphrey Nwafor, explained that the security situation in the state prevented some of their members, particularly from Onitsha, Ihiala, Nnewi, Ekwusigo, and Ekwulobia, from coming to Awka to participate in the protest. The TUC Chairman, Chris Ogbonna, insisted that the Federal Government should reverse the fuel subsidy removal, and ensure that the pump price of fuel is less than N200 per litre.

Plateau In Plateau State, protesters began their demonstration at the Secretariat Junction in Jos and ended at the state’s secretariat gate. The NLC Chairman, Eugenee Manji, said the protest was in solidarity with the national body which called for national action because of the poor policies of the government and the harsh economic situation of the country.

Manji said that some Nigerians can barely feed their families because of the harsh economic situation. He said: “I wonder how many parents will be able to pay their children’s school fees in September? “The increase in fuel from N195 to N617 has affected every sector of the economy.

“We are not antagonising the government but we are suffocating under the current economic challenges. Before you remove the subsidy, fix our refineries and stop importing refined petroleum and ensure that every transaction concerning petroleum is done in our local currency.”

ASUU National Vice President, Chris Piwuna, urged the government and indeed the ruling class to think and listen to the cries of the masses. Delta Protesters marched from the Labour House in the state capital, Asaba, through Nnebisi Road to Government House, chanting solidarity songs.

NLC Chairman, Goodluck Ofobruku, lamented that workers in the state spend over 70 per cent of their salaries on transport to work monthly since the fuel subsidy removal. He said: “We are spending over 70 per cent of our salaries on transportation alone; the prices of food have escalated in the market, no money for health care not alone to talk about school fees for our children.

“Four refineries in the country are not working and the government is destroying the boys who refined fuel locally in our communities instead of legalising them. “The government should come to a round- table and work out the palliative for the well-being of the people in the state and not just palliative to political appointees.”