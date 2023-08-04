Labour Protest: Oyo Workers Observe Juma’t Prayer Outside Secretariat Main Gate

Aggrieved Oyo State workers and pensioners under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Friday observed Jumat service at the entrance of the secretariat main gate.

The workers who had embarked on protests since Monday, July 31, had vowed not to stop until the state governor, Seyi Makinde addresses them on their demands.

The main entrance of the state secretariat had been blocked since the protests began, a situation that had affected the free flow of vehicular movements.

Workers were discouraged from going into the State Secretariat to resume the day’s work and were made to join the protest.

Among the requests of the workers are payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers, upward review of pension allowances, payment of leave bonus, payment of gratuities to retirees who have been stagnated since the year 2021 and release of promotion letters for the Year 2021 and 2022.

Vice Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council ( Public Service), Comrade Olanipekun Oluwaseun, in the state said the Jumat service held at the main gate of the Secretariat might not be necessary if the governor had shown up to address the workers.

There was nevertheless heavy security presence at the main gate just to maintain law and order.