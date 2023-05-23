Labour Party To Appeal Kano Court Ruling Nullifying Otti’s Candidacy

The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State which sacked the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

New Telegraph had last week reported that the Kano State High Court in its ruling declared Otti and the LP disqualified from the March 17 governorship election in the state.

The court’s decision followed a case filed by Mr. Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with case number FHC/KN/CS/107/2023.

The court ruled that Otti and other Labur Party candidates were not chosen in accordance with the rules outlined in the 2022 electoral law.

The Labour Party’s refusal to submit its membership record to INEC at least 30 days before their primaries was one of the key issues presented in the complaint.

The court, however, judged this a violation and invalidated the whole selection process.

Also, the petitioner asked the court to intervene in order to nullify the Certificate of Returns given to each Labour Party candidate and order INEC to proclaim the first runner-up the winner in each constituency won by the Labour Party.

Justice Yunusa pronounced, “A party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be considered to have a candidate in an election, and thus, cannot be declared the winner.

Therefore, the votes attributed to the first defendant [Labour Party] are wasted votes.” However, the judge declined to order the issuance of a Certificate of Return to any individual in Abia State, stating that “the parties that participated in Abia State are not parties before this court.”

In response to the decision, Umeh Kalu, SAN, counsel for the Labour Party, filed an appeal on May 22 asking the court to reconsider the trial court’s decision.