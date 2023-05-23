New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Labour Party To…

Labour Party To Appeal Kano Court Ruling Nullifying Otti’s Candidacy

The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State which sacked the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

New Telegraph had last week reported that the Kano State High Court in its ruling declared Otti and the LP disqualified from the March 17 governorship election in the state.

The court’s decision followed a case filed by Mr. Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with case number FHC/KN/CS/107/2023.

The court ruled that  Otti and other Labur Party candidates were not chosen in accordance with the rules outlined in the 2022 electoral law.

The Labour Party’s refusal to submit its membership record to INEC at least 30 days before their primaries was one of the key issues presented in the complaint.

The court, however, judged this a violation and invalidated the whole selection process.

Also, the petitioner asked the court to intervene in order to nullify the Certificate of Returns given to each Labour Party candidate and order INEC to proclaim the first runner-up the winner in each constituency won by the Labour Party.

Justice Yunusa pronounced, “A party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be considered to have a candidate in an election, and thus, cannot be declared the winner.

Therefore, the votes attributed to the first defendant [Labour Party] are wasted votes.” However, the judge declined to order the issuance of a Certificate of Return to any individual in Abia State, stating that “the parties that participated in Abia State are not parties before this court.”

In response to the decision, Umeh Kalu, SAN, counsel for the Labour Party, filed an appeal on May 22 asking the court to reconsider the trial court’s decision.

Post Views: 19
Tags:

Read Previous

Davido Reveals What He Did To American Club That Denied Him Entry
Read Next

Thor, Star Wars Actor, Stevenson, Dies At 58

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023