Labour Party: Suspended Abia Rep Reaffirms Support For Otti

Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah, has said his purported indefinite suspension by the Labour Party holds no weight and does not affect his loyalty to Abia state governor, Alex Otti.

Ogah, who is among six top party members suspended by the Abure-led faction of the party on Tuesday for alleged anti-party activities, said he remains focused on his legislative duties and unshaken in his political conviction.

He described the suspension as “A joke taken too far” and “A distraction sponsored by elements threatened by the new face of leadership in Abia State.

