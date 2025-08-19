Labour Party Owns Up To Blame Over Defections

The Labour Party (LP) has admitted responsibility for the wave of defections that has hit the party in recent months, citing weak background checks on candidates fielded during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a virtual meeting organized by the Coalition for the Defence of Democracy (COPDEM), the party’s interim National Chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, said the party’s rapid rise in 2023 attracted opportunistic politicians who did not share its ideology.

“In many cases, candidates were fielded without thorough background checks,” she acknowledged, adding that while intimidation by the ruling party could not be ruled out, Labour Party must take part of the blame.

Senator Usman explained that the ongoing reforms within the party are aimed at ensuring that only individuals who genuinely share LP’s philosophy and values will contest under its platform in the future.

“Our platform will not be a mere stepping stone for opportunists, but a home for patriots committed to service and transformation,” she declared.

While admitting that the party has suffered setbacks, the interim chairman stressed that LP remains resilient and is working to consolidate its base.

“With the reforms being implemented, we are poised not only to replicate but to surpass the successes of 2023,” she said.

She disclosed that the National Executive Council (NEC) has approved strategic programmes, including: A comprehensive membership registration and revalidation drive, targeting 10 million new members, series of ward, local government, and state congresses, culminating in a national convention to elect substantive leadership before the end of the year.

According to Usman, these steps will ensure that the Labour Party is fully prepared to contest and win in 2027.

She further called on COPDEM members to move beyond “passive observation” and commit to active participation in shaping the future of both the party and Nigeria.