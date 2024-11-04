New Telegraph

November 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Labour Party Loses…

Labour Party Loses Abia LG Polls As ZLP Sweeps 15 LGs

Like the scenario that played out in the Rivers State Local Government elections, the crisis in the ruling Labour Party in Abia State has robbed it of all the 17 council chairmanship seats in the November 2, local government elections.

In the results announced by the chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC, Prof Chima George on Sunday, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, won 15 of the 17 slots, leaving the Young Progressive Congress, YPC, with two.

The two Local Government Areas won by Young Progressives Congress are; Osisioma and Ugwunagbo Local Government Areas.

Governor Otti had told the electorate to elect those who share his vision of progressive Abia State rather than party, arguing that party was only a platform for political contest.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Pensioners Seek Gov’s Intervention In 31-Year Gratuity Arrears
Read Next

Peter Obi Clarifies Comments On Church Vigils
Share
Copy Link
×