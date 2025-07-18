Labour Party Holds NEC Meeting

The Labour Party (LP) under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman, on Friday, July 18 is holding its statutory National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting has in attendance prominent party stakeholders including the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, and several other key figures within the party.

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, is also at the meeting.

Top on the agenda is the inauguration of an interim National Working Committee (NWC) to steer the party’s affairs pending the conduct of a National Convention.

In addition, the NEC is expected to set up various strategic committees, including one to oversee the party’s nationwide membership re-validation exercise, as well as a congresses committee to be tasked with organizing forthcoming party congresses at various levels.