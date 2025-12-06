The Nasarawa State chapter of the Labour Party(LP) has elected new executive members who will champion the affairs of the party for a period of four years.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the election, held on Saturday, December 6, was conducted through a consensus arrangement.

According to the statement, the consensus gave rise to the emergence of Alexander Ombugu as Chairman, Bulus Sakks as Secretary, and Esther Arishi as Treasurer, among others.

Speaking after the state congress, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, John Shammah, said the processes leading to the election were approved by the national leadership of the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He emphasised that in preparation for the 2027 general elections, the party needed to resolve its internal challenges to enhance its chances of success at the polls

He said, “You know, the party had gone through a lot of challenges, and those challenges were man-made. So, we said that for us to stop all these issues, we would have to sit down and agree with each other that we must build a united house.

“That was how we came about and agreed on bringing out our consensus candidates, who are now our Executive members.

“One thing I am happy about is that when we were discussing, we talked frankly among ourselves, and many people expressed themselves truthfully, because we feel that the party has to move on.”

Shammah further mentioned the names of other elected executives to include Isiaka Okpu as Financial Secretary; Ablaku Anthony as Public Relations Officer; Emmanuel Ayaka as Auditor; Hanatu Giwa as Women Leader; Iliya Timidige as Youth Leader; Silas Yileni as Organising Secretary; and Barr. Edogo Zakari as Legal Adviser, among others

Speaking on behalf of INEC, Mohammed Hamza, acting Head of Department, Election and Political Party Monitoring in Nasarawa State, expressed satisfaction with the electoral process.

“We are here to monitor the Congress of the Labour Party as enshrined in the Electoral Act. We have seen that they followed all procedures in line with their party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I, therefore, wish the new Executive members well. I urge them to continue to abide by the rules and regulations of the electoral umpire. I congratulate them on behalf of INEC, Nasarawa State, and I wish them all the best,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman of the Labour Party in the state, Alexander Ombugu, expressed gratitude to the national leadership, the state congress delegates, and party members and supporters for the opportunity to serve for the next four years.

He appealed to members and supporters across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to give him the necessary support and encouragement to ensure the party’s growth and success.

“As party chairman, I will run an open-door policy where every member is carried along, and everyone’s opinion is respected.

“With the 2027 elections approaching, I, together with the party hierarchy, will do our best to win elections in Nasarawa State, including the governorship election,” he added.