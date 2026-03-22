The Director General of the Labour Party Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI), Hon. Marcel Ngogbehie, has received commendations by party stakeholders, governance advocates and diaspora supporters as a central force behind the Labour Party’s expanding grassroots mobilisation drive.

Ngogbehie’s political influence has attracted several endorsements, with many crediting him for strengthening citizen engagement and deepening the party’s reach at the grassroots.

The Director, Good Governance Institute, Vera Daniel, described Ngogbehie as a leader of “vision, integrity, and unwavering dedication,” noting that his leadership has significantly advanced the Directorate’s mandate.

She said: His ability to navigate the complexities of public service with firmness and wisdom distinguishes him. His passion for service continues to inspire colleagues and set a standard for excellence.”

Similarly, the Imo State Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Ladykay Iwunze, praised Ngogbehie’s role in strengthening party cohesion and driving citizen participation.

“Your leadership has been a guiding light, uniting people, strengthening structures, and advancing the noble ideals of citizen participation in governance, mobilisation, and integration.”