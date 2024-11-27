Labour Party Disassociates Self From Interim Executive C’ttee

Share

The National Leadership of the Labour Party has disassociated itself from a self styled group called the Interim Executive Committee (IEC) which has been attempting to hijack the leadership of the Labour Party in Ogun State.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, revealed that the only legally recognised Executive of the Labour Party in Ogun state is the Engr Lookman Abiodun Jagun led Caretaker Committee which was constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC), the highest organ of the party.

The statement further stated that the Interim Executive Committee was an aberration and it is unknown to both the constitution of the Labour Party and the National Leadership of the party.

The statement reads: “The members of the self-styled IEC are usurpers attempting to hijack the structure of the party for their own selfish benefits.

“The Labour Party has a structure and a valid constitution that governs its operations and all members are expected to abide by the Party’s constitution.

“The party does not permit or encourages members to arrogate powers and functions to themselves, without recourse to the constitution or the National Leadership.

