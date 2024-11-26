Labour Party Disassociates Self From Interim Executive Committee

Share

The National Leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has disassociated itself from a self-styled group called the Interim Executive Committee (IEC) which has been attempting to hijack the leadership of the Labour Party in Ogun state.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, revealed that the only legally recognised Executive of the Labour Party in Ogun state is the Engr Lookman Abiodun Jagun-led Caretaker Committee which was constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC), the highest organ of the party.

The statement further states that the Interim Executive Committee is an aberration and it is unknown to both the constitution of the Labour Party and the National Leadership of the party. The members of the self-styled IEC are usurpers attempting to hijack the structure of the party for their own selfish benefits.

The Labour Party has a structure and a valid constitution that governs its operations and all members are expected to abide by the Party’s constitution. The party does not permit or encourage members to arrogate powers and functions to themselves, without recourse to the constitution or the National Leadership.

Faithful party men and women in Ogun state are advised to be wary of the antics and activities of the self-styled IEC, as they do not enjoy the support or validation of the National Leadership of the Labour Party.

We also urge every member and intending member to subject themselves to the ongoing e-membership registration and revalidation exercise to be able to participate in the activities of the party, including the congresses that will commence in February 2025 across the nation.

