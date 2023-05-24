Labour Party and consequences of non-existent register

In Abia State, a lot of drama has been playing out around Section 77 (2) & (3) of the Electoral Act which stipulates that “Every regis- tered political party SHALL maintain a register of its members in both hard and soft copy” and that “Each political party SHALL make such register available to the Commission not later than 30 days before the date fixed for the party primaries, congresses or convention”. The argument and counter argument on the provision of the section of the Electoral Act has been going on mainly because of the now established fact that the Labour Party in Abia State did not make its membership register available to INEC as required by law. While those in Labour Party and their supporters have argued that the provisions are inchoate to the extent that no punitive measures were stipulated by the Act for any party that contravenes it, therefore, no party can be penalised in the case of infractions, those in the PDP and their associates argue that members of the Labour Party in Abia State who won elections in the last polls be disqualified. Is Section 77 (2) & (3) truly inchoate, ineffective and without penalties? Those who hold the view that Sec- tion 77 (2) & (3) have no penalties for infractions are only being clever by half. The word “shall” in the provi- sion means that parties must, without a choice, comply with the provision. According to Cornell Law School: “’Shall’ is an imperative command, usually indicating that certain actions are mandatory, and not permissive.” Why the formulators of the Electoral Act have not deemed it necessary to spell out any particular penalties for any infraction on the provision is simply because any further action carried out in the process without complying with 77 (2) & (3) automati- cally becomes null, void and of no effect ab initio. This is more so because a provision of an Act that requires a mandatory action to be taken by those concerned is not inserted for decora- tion or just to occupy space.

Any action taken by concerned parties in circumvention of such a mandatory clause loses its value and flavour and cannot be recognised by law. Any ac- tion not recognised by law does not exist in law. What this means in the case of Labour Party in Abia State is that since the Party did not submit its membership register to INEC as required, every electoral process and the outcomes of such processes with particular reference to the 2023 gen- eral elections cannot be recognised by law, the outcomes are therefore considered inchoate in themselves and non-existent in the first place. As at the time of conducting the governorship election, it is obvious that Otti was not qualified to contest the election by reason of non-compli- ance with the provisions of the Elec- toral Act 2022. Otti was not a registered card-carrying member of the Labour Party at the time of the conduct of the elec- tion and his name was not contained in the Membership Register of LP as was required by law to be submitted to INEC 30 days before the conduct of its primary election; thus rendering the candidacy of their candidate null and void for the purposes of the 18th March 2023 Abia State Governorship election. INEC confirmed this much via a letter to enquiries made to it in respect to the issue as raised by a lawyer.

The Commission affirmed that no register was submitted to it by the Labour Party in Abia State. What can be indisputably deduced from the above is that Otti was not qualified to contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) under the law in the first place, in that his name was not in the regis- ter of members of the Labour Party submitted to or ought to have been submitted to INEC 30 days before the Labour Party purportedly conducted its Gubernatorial Primary election in Abia State in 2022, an exercise that purportedly nominated him as the Labour Party’s Governorship can- didate for the Abia State Governor- ship Election that held on 18th March, 2023. It has also been confirmed by INEC that the Labour Party did not hold primaries in Abia hence could not have sponsored any candidate. Otti was a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and purportedly defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party some days after the conduct of the APC Governorship Primaries in Abia State on 26th May, 2022.

He duly participated in the Gover- norship Primary election of the APC held in Abia State which was won by High Chief Ikechi Emenike. After los- ing in the All Progressives Congress Governorship Primary election to High Chief Emenike, Alex Otti de- fected to the Labour Party a few days to the purported Labour Party’s Gov- ernorship primary election in Abia State which was said to have been held on 8th June, 2022 without INEC monitoring. The intention of the legal draught- sman with respect to section 77 of the 2022 electoral act must be to cure the mischief of politicians who jump from one party to another. Therefore those who opine that there is no con- sequence for non-compliance are wal- lowing in ignorance. So, with all the infractions men- tioned above, the courts do not even need to make any pronouncement on this but just for the purposes of clar- ity to all parties concerned. From the foregoing, the Labour Party and all its purported candidates in Abia State are mere placeholders for now as the courts will surely sack all of them for defying and flagrantly flouting a critical provision of the Electoral Act. The law is the law!