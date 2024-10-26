Labour of Our Heroes Past: How homes, offices of 1st Republic leaders’re kept –Investigation

Share

Residences, offices of Awo, Akintola, Sardauna, Balewa, Zik, others now shops, offices, magistrate court, LG Secretariat, tourist centres – Investigation

Sola Adeyemo, Okey Maduforo and Nasir Shuaibu

The homes and offices of Nigeria’s First Republic political actors are now the opposite of what they used to be.

Their homes and offices were beehives of activities while the men, who held the lever of power, were alive. However, the reverse is the case now as those who sought patronage from the men of influence and power have abandoned their benefactors and their relatives as they have been abandoned.

The homes, mostly official residences and country homes are now being taken care of by relatives and tenants, who have rented them for other businesses.

A Sunday Telegraph investigation revealed that the country home of the Premier of the defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, also known as Sardauna of Sokoto now houses the Headquarters of Rabah Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The House was converted to the Rabah LGA secretariat following the creation of LGAs by the military administration of the former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in the late 80s.

In Kano, the country home of the founder of the Northern Element Progressives Union (NEPU), Malam Aminu Kano, is now the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training, Mambayya House. The centre was founded in November 2000 as a research and training unit of Bayero University, Kano, on the premises vacated by the defunct Centre for Democratic Studies (CDS), which was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1989.

At the Oke Bola, Ibadan home, which also served as the office of the first premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the sprawling edifice has part of its main building occupied by some fashion designers led by Mr. Fhal. They specialise in modern embroidery.

Decades after the demise of the first President of Nigeria, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Owelle of Onitsha, his country home has remained a tourist centre as visitors continue to pay visits to his Mausoleum.

Azikiwe’s compound in Onitsha still captures that imagery of a great African leader with his next of kin still carrying on as if he is still alive.

Similarly, the Nnewi home of the first Senate President of Nigeria and one-time President of Nigeria in days past, the Late Abisinia Nwafor Orizu, has indeed witnessed lots of changes as his children and grandchildren have been putting up new structures and giving his old building facelift with his fleet of cars reminiscing his days of wealth and affluence.

