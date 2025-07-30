Labour Minister Urges Nurses To Suspend Strike, Embrace Dialogue

The Minister of Labour, Muhammadu Dingyadi, on Wednesday, appealed to the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives to suspend their ongoing strike, saying that it is not the best solution to industrial disputes.

This is as the Minister urged the Association to embrace dialogue while the government continues to work on addressing their concerns.

In a statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour, Patience Onuoha noted that the Minister held a meeting with the association on Tuesday in a bid to stop the industrial action.

The statement added that the meeting will continue on Friday at the Ministry of Health, as the government works out a resolution to the dispute.

However, despite holding a meeting with the Minister of Labour at the expiration of its 15-day ultimatum issued on 14 July, 2025, the union carried on with the industrial action on Wednesday, July 30.

The union is demanding improved welfare, fair allowances, and better working conditions for nurses across federal health institutions.