Labour Minister Receives NSITF Fact Finding Report

…as ministry’s sports team shine at FEPSGA Games

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has received the Fact-Finding report on the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), two months after he inaugurated a Committee to look into the issues bedeviling the organisation including numerous petitions and allegations of mismanagement.

The Chairman of the Committee and Director Finance and Accounts Mr. Isaac Okehe who presented the report to the Minister on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the report contained a detailed investigation carried out on the NSITF based on the terms of reference given to it.

While assuring the Minister that the findings contained in the report would help in reorganising the NSITF for better performance, he expressed appreciation to the Minister for granting the committee additional time to do a thorough job and for not interfering or trying to influence the committee in any way.

According to Okehe, all parties involved were given an opportunity to present their positions and make clarifications where necessary.

Receiving the report, the Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong assured that the report would be studied and its recommendations implemented so as to remove the obstacles hindering the effective performance of the NSITF.

The minister disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was very much interested in having a vibrant NSITF which has the capacity to take care of worker’s social insurance matters as a way of boosting the performance of the workforce.

Similarly, the minister received the Ministry of Labour sports team who won 17 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the just concluded FEPSGA Games.

While assuring them that the Ministry would take more interest in their activities to ensure they perform better in subsequent games, he announced a personal donation of 1 million naira and directed the Ministry to prepare an adequate reward for the victorious team.