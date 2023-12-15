Labour Minister Receives NSITF Fact Finding Report

Mimister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has received the fact-finding report on the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), two months after he inaugurated a committee to look into the issues be- devilling the organisation including numerous pettitons and allegations of mismanagement.

Chairman of the Committee, and Director Finance and Accounts, Mr. Isaac Okehe, who presented the report to the Minister on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the report contained detailed investigation carried out on the NSITF based on the terms of reference given to it.

While assuring the minister that the findings contained in the report would help in reorganising the NSITF for better performance, he expressed appreciation to the Minister for granting the committee additional time to do a thorough job and for not interfering or trying to influence the committee in any way.

According to Okehe, all parties involved were given an opportunity to present their positions and make clarifications where necessary. Receiving the report, the minister assured that the report would be studied and its recommendations implemented so as to remove the obstacles hindering effective performance of the NSITF.

The minister disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was very much interested in having a vibrant NSITF, which has capacity to take care of workers’ social insurance matters as a way of boosting the performance of the work- force.