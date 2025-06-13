Labour Minister: Nigeria Committed To Advancing Social Justice

Share

The Nigerian government says it is committed to advancing social justice and decent work for sustainable peace and development in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari, who led the Nigeria delegates at the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference, said this during a plenary session on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Maigari, who was speaking in response to the Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) reports, said Nigeria shares the ILO’s vision of a just transition.

According to him, Nigeria acknowledges that sustainable development hinges on inclusive economic growth, fair labour practices, and robust democratic institutions.

“I am happy to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria with its tripartite constituents are committed to advancing social justice.

“In furtherance of this, Nigeria signed on to the ILO Global Coalition for Social Justice as part of our continued commitment towards building an equitable society for all Nigerians.

“Also, partnering with the ILO to achieve its goals and global aspirations for the common good,” he said. He said that Nigeria noted the theme of the DG’s report as it aligns with the mandates and aspirations of the priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He added that the agenda was designed to reposition Nigeria as a prime global investment destination. “The agenda is hinged on the vision of pursuing and instituting sustained socio economic prosperity for our country through attaining job creation, inclusiveness, food security.

“Others are poverty eradication, economic growth, access to capital, improving the security of life and property, rule of law and fight against corruption.

“These priorities aim at building a more just and equitable society that is an essential and critical component for our national growth and development, as well as laying a springboard for international integration,” he said.

He, however, said that Nigeria have approved a new National Minimum Wage that was collectively negotiated aimed at ensuring improved living conditions for workers.

On eradication of child labour, Nigeria, as a Pathfinder Country under Alliance 8.7 was intensifying efforts to eliminate child labour and forced labour, among others.

He also said that the country was conscious that over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s labour force operates in the informal economy.

