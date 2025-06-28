Labour Minister Lauds Aliyu’s Concern For Citizens’ Welfare

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, commissioned the renovated Aliyu Wamakko Jumu’at Mosque in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

The ceremony was held to commemorate the state government’s second anniversary in office.

The mosque, built during Aliyu Wamakko’s 2007-2015 administration, has undergone extensive renovation under Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s present government.

The project showcases the state’s commitment to promoting Islamic affairs and serving its predominantly Muslim population.

Notably, the Aliyu Wamakko Jumu’ah Mosque is the second-largest in the state, boasting significant space and capacity.

At the commissioning ceremony, Minister Dingyadi commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s leadership and vision, describing him as “a true leader who cares deeply about the welfare of his people.”

The Minister highlighted Governor Aliyu’s commitment to the state’s development through mosque renovation and Islamic affairs support.

He emphasized mosques’ multifaceted role: “Mosques serve as hubs for worship, learning, community gathering, and spiritual growth, promoting Islamic values and unity among Muslims.”

Governor Ahmed Aliyu highlighted his administration’s initiatives to enhance Sokoto residents’ lives, stating, “Our government has gone beyond mosque construction and renovation, tackling broader development goals.”

“We’ve also addressed other Islamic-related issues, adopting a holistic approach to promote Islamic values and spiritual well-being,” Governor Aliyu said.

He added that over 65 mosques are slated for renovation, with 12 already completed and commissioned.

The completed mosques include Sheikh Musa Lukuwa Mosque, Tahsinul Qura’an Mosque, Runjin Sambo, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Mosque,Isah Malware jumuat Mosque,Sultan Muhammad Maccido jumuat Mosque, Emir Yahaya, Yabo central jumuat Mosque, Gwadabawa Mosque, Shagari central jumuat mosque and Aliyu Wamakko jumua.

The Governor highlighted two key initiatives: allocating monthly funds for maintaining 90 Jumu’ah mosques in Sokoto metropolis and introducing monthly allowances for Imams, Deputy Imams, and Muazzins.

He also underscored his administration’s commitment to Islamic propagation and combating social vices through the reactivated Hisbah Board.

“We’re committed to promoting a society guided by Islamic principles and values.

The Hisbah Board plays a vital role in this endeavor, and we’ll continue supporting its efforts to promote morality and combat social vices.”

State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Mai Hulla, lauded Governor Aliyu’s efforts in promoting Islamic affairs, saying, “The Governor’s commitment to mosque renovation and Islamic initiatives showcases his dedication to Sokoto State’s welfare.”

Dr. Mai Hulla also commended the Governor’s initiative to provide monthly allowances for Imams, Deputy Imams, and Muazzins, noting it would boost morale and enable them to focus on their duties.

“This gesture will significantly promote Islamic values and enhance the spiritual well-being of the people,” he said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, commended Governor Aliyu’s efforts in promoting Islamic affairs, particularly through mosque renovations and Islamic initiatives.

Represented by Wazirin Sokoto Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, the Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued guidance and protection for the Governor and Sokoto’s people.

The ceremony concluded with a two-rakaat Jumu’ah prayer led by Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Aziz Kofar Rini.