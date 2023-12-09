Labour Minister, Lalong Speaks On Moving To Senate

Simon Lalong, the immediate past Governor of Plateau State and Minister of Labour and Employment has said he is confused on whether he should move to the senate or retain his position as a minister in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Lalong had contested but lost the February 25, 2023 election as the Independent of National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Napoleon Bali of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the elections, the two-term Governor of Plateau headed for the tribunal, which ruled in his favour.

Bali had rejected the result of the tribunal and filed an appeal.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Elfaida Williams-Dawodu, the appeal court upheld the tribunal’s verdict, saying the votes cast for the PDP candidate were unlawful.

Justice Williams-Dawodu ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Bali and give a fresh one to Lalong.

Last month, Lalong stormed the INEC headquarters in Abuja, alongside some of his associates, to pick up the certificate, which was presented to him by Mohammed Haruna, a National Commissioner.

In a video, which an online TV, SYMFONI, posted online, Lalong was seen addressing a crowd.

“Each time I am with him (a comrade), he will remind me that, please don’t go to Senate, please remain with us at the Ministry of Labour. Maybe that is not what my constituency will also say because as I am now, I am a very confused man, about whether to go to left or go to right but pray for me to make the best decision.

“If I remain with you, I will remain as a comrade but if I go there. I told comrade Oshiomhole, I said they mentioned you to go and speak on behalf of the Labour. I said no, Comrade Aremu should speak. They said ‘Why?’, I said as a senator, I think you have partly committed class suicide.

“You may be shifting a little bit, until we see you after for four years, we will not confirm that you are intact. So it is only that time that we will know whether you have committed class suicide or you are still within as a comrade,” he said.