Labour Minister, Lalong Rejoices Over Tinubu’s Victory At Tribunal

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong has rejoiced with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC).

Lalong who was former Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said he is not surprised that the Court affirmed the election of the President and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He said as former Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, he knows how popular the ticket was among the Nigerian electorate who gave the APC and its candidates massive support across the entire country.

Lalong said the judgement of the Election Petition Court has validated the mandate given to the President and his Vice to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda to the people of Nigeria and put the country on the path of growth and prosperity.

The Minister said the President has already hit the ground running by taking bold decisions that are geared towards building the economy and empowering the citizens.

He said although some of the decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidy come with initial pains, the Tinubu administration is taking measures to cushion the negative impact of the policies and also ensure that funds hitherto being wasted are deployed to other critical sectors to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He uses the occasion to assure Nigerians that President Tinubu will create job opportunities for the citizens and enhance the working conditions of existing workers by ensuring that they have dignity in their labour and service to the country.

