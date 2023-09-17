Labour Minister Invites NLC To Avert Planned Indefinite Strike

In a move to avert the planned nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong has once again invited the leadership of the labour union to a meeting aimed at finding a common ground with aggrieved workers.

Congress had snubbed the first call by the federal government for a meeting and proceeded on a two-day warning strike on Tuesday the 5th and Wednesday 6th of September 2023 respectively, over the failure of the federal government to put essential infrastructures in place to address the excruciating hardship Nigerians were passing through as a result of the removal of subsidy.

Labour had also vowed to embark on an indefinite strike within 14 days which should elapse on today, Monday 18th September 2023.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the minister has directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023.

According to the statement, it was important that the Unions sit with the Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy, as the administration of President Bola Tinubu would always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.