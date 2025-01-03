Labour Minister, Dingyadi Loses Mother

Share

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has lost his mother, Hajiya Hawa’u Abubakar Dingyadi, in Bodinga Local Government of Sokoto State.

Hajiya Hawa’u passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at the age of 94, after a prolonged illness.

The funeral prayer was held on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 9:00 am at the Polo Club Area Sokoto Residence of Minister Dingyadi.

Family sources said Hajiya Hawa’u left behind two children and many grandchildren. May her soul rest in perfect peace.

