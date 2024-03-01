Labour Minister Begs Nigerians to Be Patient With Tinubu’s Govt

The Minister of State Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha on Tuesday said the Federal Government had addressed at least 90 per cent of the agreement signed with organised labour on October 2, 2023.

Onyejeocha, who was a guest at the programme Politics Today aired by Channels Television, also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu. She noted that over three million vulnerable households in Nigeria had thus far received the N25,000 palliative promised to cushion effects of the current hardship, with the remaining households captured under the programme to receive this payments this week.

She said: “We have kept to the MoU absolutely. As far as I am concerned we have done almost everything on this document; I will say 90 per cent. “On the vulnerable households 3,140, 819 households have received N25,000. This particular disbursement has been verified through NIN and biometrics be- cause a committee was set up.”