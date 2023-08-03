Labour Meets With FG, Suspends Protest

The leadership of organised labour yesterday suspended the nationwide protest after an engagement with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The suspension came a few hours after recording successful protests across the country against what it described as the government’s anti-people policies.

According to a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications & Strategy), Dele Alake, leaders of the frontline labour houses, Comrade Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Comrade Festus Osifo of Trade Union Congress, suspended the nationwide protests after holding a fruitful meeting with the President.

The statement said that consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the labour movement, the labour leaders resolved to stop further protests.

“They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general. “President Tinubu gave his commitment to the labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

“President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.”

Also confirming the suspension of the protests, Osifo, who spoke with Arise Television crew, said labour decided to give the Federal Government the benefit of the doubt after the engagement. He said labour would, however, go back to fine tune what has been discussed while waiting for the government to implement what they have promised.