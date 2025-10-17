‘Labour, Media Should Lead Nigeria Into AI-Driven Future’

Professor of Journalism and Communications, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, LASU, Tunde Akanni, has called on labour leaders and journalists in Nigeria to play a leading role in shaping the nation’s response to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which are rapidly transforming global workplaces.

He made the call while addressing participants at the LAWAN Workshop in Ibadan. Speaking on the theme “The Future of Work in the Age of IoT and AI,” Akanni described the technologies as powerful forces reshaping economies, industries, and social structures worldwide.

He said their impact on Nigeria’s workforce could either deepen in-equality or drive growth, depending on how labour institutions and policymakers respond. He explained that IoT—devices connected through the internet— and AI—machines that simulate human intelligence—were the engines of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In Nigeria, he said, these technologies were already influencing sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing, and financial services. While acknowledging their potential, Akanni warned that Nigeria’s high unemployment rate, digital divide, and infrastructural deficiencies could worsen if the country failed to invest in skills and education.

“Only 10 per cent of our graduates are employable in tech-related roles,” he noted, urging urgent reforms in digital literacy and vocational training. He emphasized that the future of work would depend less on routine labour and more on creativity, problem-solving, and adaptability.

“As automation replaces repetitive tasks, new roles will emerge in AI design, data analysis, and IoT maintenance,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s youthful population could benefit if adequately prepared. Akanni urged labour unions to take proactive steps in protecting workers’ rights in the digital era.

He called for policies guaranteeing fair retraining programs, ethical AI practices, and worker data privacy. “The Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress must ensure a just transition that leaves no worker behind,” he stressed.

To journalists covering labour issues, Akanni appealed for accurate and ethical reporting on technological change. “Your pen is mightier than any algorithm,” he said. “Use it to educate the public, expose workplace abuses, and highlight stories of resilience and innovation.”

On government policy, the professor proposed investments in broadband expansion, AI-focused education, and tax incentives for local tech startups. He also advocated stronger data protection laws and partnerships with global firms for technology transfer.

He concluded with a call for collective responsibility, noting that technology should serve humanity, not replace it. “The future of work will not be determined by machines,” Akanni said, “but by the choices we make as a people.” “Let us embrace this age not with fear but with fortified resolve,” he added. “Together—labour, government, and the media—we can shape a digital economy that uplifts every Nigerian worker.”