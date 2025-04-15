Labour Leaders Report FG To ILO, UN Over Alleged Workers’ Exploitation

Share

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) yesterday asked the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations (UN) to sanction the Federal Government and organised labour for allegedly exploiting and ill-treating workers.

In a petition to the both bodies, FWF National Coordinator Andrew Emelieze and Vice Chairman Itoro Obong also notified them of the union’s planned protests against the government’s ill-treatment of workers on April 22 should the government fail to meet its demands.

The petitioners said: “We are writing to bring to your attention the agelong exploitation of the Nigerian workers by the Federal Government.

“Over the years, our governments across all levels have been playing a lip service to the welfare of workers. “All the activities of the Nigerian state have been aimed at the massive exploitation of the workers and keeping workers in penury while politicians who are temporary workers for the state are treated like kings.

“The disparity in pay between the conventional public servants and the political office holders is unimaginable. “These same political officeholders despite their humongous pay have never advocated a decent pay for workers.

“The executive has been very harsh on workers through their ugly policies and our legislature, the National Assembly and other regional Assemblies have never legislated in support of a decent work/wage neither has our judiciary ensured justice for the Nigerian workers.

The current government in Nigeria has not proven different from the past administration in Nigeria. “Workers don’t count to them and they have been treating workers with disdain and so much disrespect.”

