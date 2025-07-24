Labour Leader’s Collapse Stalls Arraignment In Court

The National Coordinator of the Federal Workers Forum (FWF), Mr. Andrew Emelieze, collapsed on Thursday while being arraigned at the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Emelieze’s sudden collapse caused a stir in the courtroom, prompting Justice Nkeonye Maha to immediately rise. The case was adjourned till October 24 for a fresh arraignment.

The labour activist has been at the forefront of agitations for improved workers’ welfare, including the payment of the ₦35,000 wage award and other entitlements from the Federal Government.

He was brought to court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), who had arrested him on June 30, 2025, and released him on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Emelieze is facing a four-count charge bordering on making injurious statements against the Federal Government, threatening to stage a protest at the Aso Rock Villa, and failing to honour a DSS invitation.

Due to his collapse before the charges could be read, the judge adjourned the proceedings to allow medical attention for the defendant.