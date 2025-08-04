…as OHCSF affirms commitment to rule of law

Trade union leaders in the country have warned against any attempt to violate the civil service rules in favour of any Permanent Secretary or group of persons.

This follows reports alleging plans by some persons in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), to extend the tenure of the Permanent Secretary representing FCT in the Federal Ministry of Defence.

National President Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Mohammed Shehu, who spoke to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, has insisted that the extension of the tenure of any Permanent Secretary was not acceptable.

He said: “The appointment is based on single tenure, subject to renewal. Any Permanent Secretary who has spent the stipulated two terms there should have no opportunity to remain in office.

“Recall, we have done with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum, where the woman remained in office after spending two terms of 8 years. We rejected that. So it is applicable to all Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. The appointment is single-term subject to renewal for 8 years.

“Our position is that there should be no more extension as far as it affects the position of any Permanent Secretary. So any Permanent Secretary who has stayed in the office for 8 years should retire and allow other Directors to be considered for elevation to the office of Permanent Secretary.”

The National President, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade Mohammad Ibrahim, also opposed the planned extension of tenure.

“We oppose any unwarranted extension of tenure for public officers. Such actions block opportunities for others who are due for promotion and can demotivate the entire workforce. Public Service Rules should be strictly adhered to. We should be careful not to set precedents that will harm our public service.

“Leadership positions should be rotated to give others a chance to serve. Extending tenure without compelling justification sends the wrong message, encourages corruption, and stifles the career progression of others in the civil service.”

Also, speaking, the National President of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), Comrade Makolo Hassan said, “The right thing should be done. Is the extension for another full four years, or one or two years?

“It is best that the civil service rules are upheld in this case. It is not just for the interest of Nigeria and public service that anyone’s tenure of office should be extended. It is a precedent that may later haunt the entire system.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has earlier issued a statement denying there was a plan to extend the tenure of the Permanent Secretary representing the FCT.

The official statement dated June 18, 2025, signed by Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations, OHCSF, said: “The OHCSF categorically denies any plan to request the extension of the tenure of either Mr. Aduda or any other Permanent Secretary.”

The statement further said, “Any decision concerning the retirement or tenure of a Permanent Secretary is made strictly following the rules and subject to the approval of the appropriate authority.”

“The Public Service Rules, 2021, Rule 020909 (b), stipulates that a Permanent Secretary shall hold office for four years and be renewable for a further term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance, and no more. These Rules are indeed the Law.”

The Head of the Service, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson‑Jack, reiterated her vow to uphold due process, transparency and merit‑based leadership, urging the public to disregard misinformation that could undermine the credibility of the civil service.

The current Public Service Rules (PSR), section 020909, returned in the 2021 edition after being suspended in 2016, set strict limits: four‑year terms for Permanent Secretaries, renewable once only, and eight‑year caps for directors (and equivalents) .

Recall that in 2023 Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and civil society organisations publicly condemned repeated extensions during the Buhari era, warning that violations of public service rules erode professional standards and open the door for impunity.

