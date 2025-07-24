Labour Leader’s Arraignment Stalled After Collapse In Court

The National Coordinator of the Federal Workers Forum (FWF), Mr. Andrew Emelieze, collapsed on Thursday while being arraigned at the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His sudden collapse caused panic in the courtroom, prompting Justice Nkeonye Maha to immediately rise and adjourn the matter until October 24 for fresh arraignment.

Emelieze, known for his vocal advocacy on workers’ welfare and the payment of the ₦35,000 wage award arrears, was brought to court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). He had been detained on June 30, 2025, and released on Tuesday, July 1.

He is facing a four-count charge relating to alleged injurious statements against the Federal Government, threats to stage a protest at the Presidential Villa, and refusal to honour a DSS invitation.

The court adjourned the case to allow Emelieze to receive medical attention.