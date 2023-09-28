Labour Insists On Indefinite Strike, Faults FG

The organised labour has insisted that nothing would stop the planned nationwide strike which is scheduled to begin on October 3, 2023, noting that Nigerian workers were fed up with the Federal Government.

The National Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tommy Etim who stated this on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu-led government is unpopular with the nation’s workforce.

According to him, any fresh meeting at this point was pointless, saying the Federal Government had ample time to respond to the union’s demands but defy them.

He, however, asked Nigerians to brace for the long-drawn walkout, noting that Nigerian workers will no longer put up with being misled.

He said, “The government had been given more than enough time to meet our demands but they did nothing. The strike has been fixed, nothing will stop it and if they (FG) like, they can go to court as usual. The only thing that can stop the strike is if they meet all our demands.”

The labour leader when asked what Nigerians should expect during the industrial action, said, “It will not just be a total shutdown of the nation, it is going to be the mother of all strikes.

“Do you know that they are even planning to sack 17,000 workers in this period when Nigerians are suffering great hardships?”

Also, a top official of the NLC while speaking on the proposed strike, said, “The issues are straightforward, NLC’s joint communiqué was very clear.

“NLC has declared an indefinite nationwide strike which is to begin on October 3, 2023, and nothing will make us not start unless the government does everything we have said they should do.”

Asked if the unions would shelve their plan if invited to a meeting by FG, the union leader noted, “No meeting or promise that would make us stop; the only thing that would make us stop is the fulfilment of all those demands, nothing else.”