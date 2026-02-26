Labour Gives FG Friday Ultimatum To Pay Outstanding Wages

The Federal Government has been given until Friday to release funds for the payment of three months’ outstanding wage award and other allowances owed to workers across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Organised Labour in the Federal Public Service gave this ultimatum in a statement issued by the trade union wing of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC).

In the statement sighted by New Telegraph, the union warned that failure to meet the February 27, 2026, deadline would trigger decisive action by the eight unions operating within the civil service.

The labour leaders accused the Nigerian government of withholding funds required for payment, claiming that relevant agencies were prepared to process the wage award once the money was released.

The wage award dispute dates back more than two years, following the approval of a N70,000 minimum wage in the wake of fuel subsidy removal. Although partial payments were made after pressure from unions, labour leaders said three months remain unpaid since July 2024, heightening discontent among federal workers.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the council stated: “This wage award has dragged on for over two years now since the implementation of (N70,000) Minimum Wage Payment was approved.”

The unions further recalled that “the wage award was approved as a cushioning measure, following fuel subsidy removal and was to run until the commencement of the new minimum wage implementation in July 2024.

“It is beyond the imagination and expectations of federal workers that the federal government left five months unpaid abinitio, not until there was much pressure, the government effected the staggered payment of two months, leaving the balance of three months since July 2024 unpaid.”

The JNPSNC also alleged that payment delays were linked to the non-release of funds by the finance ministry.

According to the letter, “all relevant government agencies responsible for effecting payment are prepared to do so but are constrained by the non-release of funds by the Ministry of Finance.

“Available information revealed that all government agencies responsible for the payment of the wage award are ready to pay but this is subject to the release of funds by the Minister of finance who is deliberately holding back the money.”

Beyond the wage award, the unions listed other outstanding obligations requiring urgent resolution. These include promotion arrears for workers elevated more than three years ago, salary arrears affecting employees recruited between 2015 and 2024, and the proper implementation of a 40 per cent peculiar allowance calculated on the N70,000 minimum wage.

Warning of possible industrial action, the unions declared: “If the money meant for the payment of the wage award is not released on or before Friday, February 27, 2026, the national leadership will take the bull by the horns and ensure appropriate actions are taken.”

They stressed that workers should not endure hardship due to delayed entitlements and urged the government to act swiftly to prevent unrest within the federal civil service.

Copies of the correspondence were sent to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), security agencies and affiliate unions for immediate attention.