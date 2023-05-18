Labour Disowns Lamidi Apapa Over Conduct At Tribunal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission has disowned Mr. Lamidi Apapa over what was described as his “shameful conduct” at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Secretary of the Com- mission, Chris Uyot, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said Apapa’s attitude had once again revealed some politicians were desperate to deploy all manner of subterfuge and criminality to divide and de- spoil the massive goodwill currently being enjoyed by the Labour Party all over Nigeria.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that Mr. Lamidi Apapa who continues to act lawlessly as an impostor ascribing to himself a vague status as the Chairman of the Labour Party and on the claims of representing the NLC, is clearly receiving protection from institutions of the state whose mandate is the preservation of law and order.