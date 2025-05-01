Labour Demands Salary Hike, Reversal Of Rivers SoE

Share

Organised Labour on Thursday demanded that the Federal Government immediately adjust the salaries of workers across the country, citing worsening economic hardship and the inability of millions of Nigerians to feed themselves and their families due to rising inflation, tax burdens, and poor government policies.

The call was made by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo, during a joint address at the 2025 May Day celebration held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

They urged the federal government to suspend the State of Emergency (SoE) rule in Rivers State, describing it as unconstitutional and alien to Nigeria’s democratic framework. They said the measure must be reversed urgently.

Labour also demanded deliberate efforts from the federal government to inject more money into the hands of workers, whom they described as the real drivers of the local economy.

According to them, putting more disposable income in the hands of workers would stimulate economic activities, reduce inventory build-ups, and create stronger multipliers in the economy.

They urged President Bola Tinubu to show bold leadership by initiating an inclusive electoral reform process aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s electoral and governance system.

Decrying the collapse of real wages in the country, the labour leaders warned against policies that favour the elite while impoverishing the masses, and said it was time for Nigerian workers to push back against stagnant wages and rising living costs.

They called on Nigerians to unite in solidarity and resist forces seeking to divide them or silence their voices.

They warned that unless urgent steps were taken to fix the economy, Nigeria risked descending into anarchy akin to Somalia.

Labour listed its demands to include a reversal of the SoE in Rivers State, a halt to government actions that shrink civic space, and an immediate salary adjustment in line with economic realities.

They asked the government to explain the basis of the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax and withdraw all tax bills currently before the National Assembly until workers have had input in the process.

They called for the immediate implementation of a reduction in telecom tariffs from 50 percent to 35 percent, as previously agreed, and demanded a living wage, fair taxation, and the prioritization of workers’ needs over corporate profits. Labour also called for transparent governance, electoral reforms, and an end to the suppression of dissent.

On the state of insecurity, they condemned the ongoing killings and bloodshed across the country and demanded safe workplaces, the right to organize, and protection from both state and employer violence. They called for an expansion of the National Labour Advisory Council’s (NLAC) activities and regular meetings.

Labour also demanded an end to the indiscriminate registration of new unions in sectors already adequately covered by existing ones. They asked for the immediate payment of outstanding allowances, pensions, and gratuities nationwide, and called for the extension of the revised retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service—currently enjoyed by teachers, health professionals, and judges—to all public servants.

The unionists demanded an end to dehumanizing verification exercises in the public service, the institution of a national minimum pension, and automatic pension adjustments to reflect inflation. They also called for a review and possible reversal of the electricity sector privatization.

Speaking on the theme “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” Ajaero and Osifo urged Nigerians to defend democracy, resist repression, and work toward a just and equitable society. They lamented the shrinking civic space, noting that policies were being made without workers’ input, while protests were being met with brute force and freedom of speech and association were under attack.

They described the current economic situation as “excruciating” and reaffirmed their commitment to fighting for economic justice and democratic governance. According to them, workers have historically played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s transformation and must once again lead the charge to rescue the nation from systemic abuse and repression.

Labour expressed deep concern over rising ethnic tensions, worsening insecurity, impunity in governance, and blatant disregard for constitutional principles. They warned of an emerging terrorist group known as the Mahmuda sect in the Middle Belt, calling on the federal government to treat the situation with the seriousness of a country at war.

They insisted that government’s primary duty is to protect lives and property and must not continue to merely lament about insecurity.

Addressing the state of the energy sector, Labour questioned why Nigeria, despite being an oil-producing country, continues to import refined products while the Dangote refinery reportedly imports crude and exports refined products. They described the situation as illogical and a failure of governance and regulatory oversight.

Labour also condemned the current and proposed tax regimes, describing them as an attack on workers’ dignity. They opposed tax bills that burden workers with levies on housing, transport, and medical benefits, while letting the rich and corporations evade their fair share. Citing the proposed minimum taxable income of N800,000, Labour noted it was insensitive to tax workers who earn just N70,000 monthly or N840,000 annually, arguing that such a threshold equates to taxing a worker whose income is worth only eight bags of rice per year.

They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the anti-worker tax bills and called for a progressive tax system with exemptions for essential goods, and real support for the informal sector.

“We will not rest until we achieve tax justice,” the labour leaders vowed. “Not for the rich, but for the millions who keep this nation running.”

