Labour Day: United To Airlift Record 3.1m Combined International, Domestic Passengers

United is expecting to airlift around 3.1 million passengers over the Labour Day travel period between Thursday, August 28 and Tuesday, September 2 – about 220,000 more than last year. This would be the most passengers the airline has ever flown over the Labour Day holiday.

The carrier also expects about 50 million people will have flown United this June, July and August – a new record high. The breakdown shows that the carrier will fly on average more than 500,000 people a day and operate about 4,500 flights every day during the Labour Day holiday travel period, just as Friday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 1, will be the busiest travel days with around 550,000 passengers each day.

Top domestic destinations include Las Vegas, Orlando, and Boston, as international bookings are up more than 10% compared to last year. Top destinations include London, Frankfurt and Cancun. Travellers are planning Labour Day weekend trips to United’s new summer destinations – including Palermo, Faro and Bilbao.