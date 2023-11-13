Labour Commences Nationwide Strike 12 Midnight

Despite news of a court order obtained by the Federal Government to stop organised labour from embarking on its proposed industrial action in protest to the attack on Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State, organised labour has directed its members to commence a nationwide strike starting from 12 midnight, Tuesday 14, November 2023.

All affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have been directed to implement the resolutions of the joint National Executive Council of both labour centres.

President of TUC, Festus Osifo, who addressed newsmen of its decision to cripple the country on Monday in Abuja, said the strike would remain until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

“We demanded that the Area Commander that led the Police to carry out the brutalization should be relieved of his duties and prosecuted. We asked also that Governor Hope Uzodinma’s SA on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, who every knew led the touts should also be arrested and prosecuted. Our list of demands is in the public domain.

“We gave an ultimatum that initially expired Wednesday last week. But on the eve of that expiration, we had a joint session of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria. We looked at the time we gave and felt as responsible pan Nigeria organisations, we should give an additional one week to see if the government will be responsive.

“And in order to further draw the attention of the government we had the picketing session last week Thursday but instead if the government coming out strongly to condemn this criminality, instead of government to speak and standing on the side of justice, some people in government were rather running their mouth and making all kinds of statement.

“So the two labour centres have resolved to stand firmly by the decision of the joint National Executive Council meeting that was held last week Tuesday, that effective from 12 midnight on the 14th of November, we shall declare a nationwide strike. So effective midnight today, a nationwide strike is going to commence.

“All affiliates of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and Nigeria Labour Congress, all State Councils of the two labour centres have been mobilized adequately.

“And this is going to be indefinite until the government at all levels wakes up to its responsibility. This is the decision of the joint NEC of NLC and TUC and we are got to carry it out to the later.”