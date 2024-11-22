Labour Charges FG To Promote Education Officers

Share

Organised Labour under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has enjoined the Federal Government to promote more education officers in the Federal Ministry of Education throughout the country just as it commended the government for elevating many senior civil servants to the Directorate level in the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

In a press statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the ASCSN National President, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, stated that an analysis of the recent promotion carried out in the MDAs showed that there might have been an oversight on the promotion of officers in the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Education, the 110 Federal Unity Colleges and the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS) throughout the country.

“We are surprised that in the entire Federal Ministry of Education with more than 6,000 staff in all states of the federation, only 70 officers were promoted to the Directorate level.

“For instance, only three deputy directors were elevated to the rank of directors, 14 assistant directors promoted to deputy directors while 53 officers were uplifted to the rank of assistant directors, making a total of 70 officers that benefitted from the promotion exercise,” they added.

According to ASCSN, when compared with 356 officers that were elevated to the Directorate level in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), 286 that benefitted in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), 102 in the Ministry of Police Affairs, etc, it would become crystal clear that officers in the Federal Ministry of Education with only 70 elevated to the directorate level were really shortchanged.

