Labour Barricades NAFDAC Lagos Office Over Sachet Alcohol Ban, Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention

The industrial dispute between organised labour and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) deepened on Thursday as union members once again barricaded the agency’s Lagos headquarters in Isolo, protesting the enforcement of the sachet alcohol ban.

For the seventh straight day, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, and the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association picketed the premises, temporarily shutting down activities.

The protesters stormed the complex early in the morning, chanting solidarity songs and blocking the main entrance, preventing staff from accessing the facility for several hours. Security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force Odi-Olowo Division were later deployed to maintain order.

By late morning, normal operations resumed, and no violence was reported.

The protest centres on NAFDAC’s enforcement of a ban on sachet alcohol and 10cl PET bottled alcoholic products. Labour leaders argue that the crackdown has resulted in the sealing of factories and warehouses, leading to widespread job losses and economic hardship.

Jeffery Igein, National Secretary of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, said the workers would not retreat until their grievances are addressed.

“This is the seventh day of our action, and we remain resolute. We will not back down until our concerns are properly handled,” he said during the protest.

In a statement issued on the sidelines of the demonstration, Comrade Anthony Oyaga, Secretary of the Trade Union Congress, criticised the enforcement strategy, describing it as damaging to indigenous manufacturers across the country.

According to the unions, entire facilities have been sealed, including production lines unrelated to the banned products. They characterised the move as excessive and detrimental to local businesses.

Labour leaders warned that the closures are already affecting thousands of workers, along with transporters, distributors, suppliers and retailers within the value chain.

They argued that regulators should adopt targeted compliance measures that protect public health without crippling legitimate businesses.

The protesting workers appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, state governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society groups to intervene and facilitate dialogue.

They maintained that structured engagement and phased regulation would yield better outcomes than what they described as economic strangulation.

As the standoff continues, both sides remain firm, with labour insisting that the protest will persist until sealed facilities are reopened and negotiations commence. For now, there appears to be no immediate resolution in sight.