Labour Adamant On Tuesday’s Nationwide Strike

…says FG’s silence on Ajaero’s attack in Imo says alot

Organised labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have once again said they would commence a nationwide industrial action starting from midnight of Tuesday 14 November 2023, to protest the brutal attack on Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State with the help of men of Nigerian Police Force as alleged.

In a press conference on Friday in Abuja where the battered Congress President, Joe Ajaero addressed the press on his ordeal in the hands of his adductors in Owerri he explained that labour’s action in Owerri had already been planned as part of the Congress’s action plan to protest in some States where workers’ rights were being trampled upon as NLC national did in PortHarcour, Rivers State and in Kaduna State in defence of their members in the recent past.

On the timing of the protest, Ajaero said NLC wisely decided to take action now rather than wait for a new government to emerge in Imo.

He said: “People would have still asked what we were waiting for all the years if we had waited for a new government to emerge in Imo State. Our mission in Imo was purely for the interest of workers. How can the State governor not have money to pay workers but has enough to settle certain elders of the State monthly.”

Throwing more light on events of the day he was brutalized, he said, “We heard that the workers who had arrived at the protest venue as early as 7 am were beaten and chased away.

“So I arrived there by 9 am with about 20 security personnel and was about to address journalists on the situation of things when the police and other people in mufti came in and withdrew all the security there, they arrested me and handed me over to thugs who dragged me on the ground, hit me with all manners of things and tied my eyes.

“They started asking me why I was challenging Governor Hope Uzodinma and that I should say my last prayers that they were going to throw me into Njaba River.

“They said I was playing local politics. But I do not know which one is local politics. I am not a card-carrying member of any political party in Nigeria. And as a governor, he should be privileged to some classified information to say which political party I belong to.

“But I thank God that I am a life today. Whoever that has diverted the worker’s money, has diverted blood money and has attracted a generational curse.

“For those who said I was in Imo to aid the election of my family members, I am not sure that anybody from my village is contesting for even counselorship election, not to talk of my family. Anybody who supports the non-payment of workers’ salaries, and their families, if they work, will not it. That is the mission. It is a divine mission.

“I do not have any family members or whatever running for election but they are free to run if they are interested. If I want to run for any office tomorrow I will pick the form of any party.

“There is no law that forbids a civil servant from contesting elections. The appeal court has also made it clear that you do. It needs permission for a protest or rally. You only inform the security.

“There were some media organizations that their staff were humiliated on that day. Two TVC staff were handcuffed. Were they also playing politics? And the TVC has kept criminal silence about it. Why has the NUJ not said a word about the humiliation of journalists?

“Not even my death could have stopped the struggle for the payment of those workers. If I had died in the process, the people who would take over would be more daring.

“Any of the deputies here that would take over, would have been more decisive. So nobody is backing out, it is a question of allowing justice to prevail and the people you are owing you pay them.”

The NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja who insisted labour would not accept the torture, humiliation, and brutalization of a citizen like Ajaero with a global stature, wondered why calls had been raining in from all over the world to clarify what transpired and the state of Joe Ajaero yet Nigeria has remained silent on the matter which insinuates “there is something they know that we do not know.

“So, from Tuesday, the Nigerian workers under NLC and TUC will be withdrawing their services. The President of NLC and his team were used as the point of contact, and hundreds of workers were actually brutalized.

“Their phones, money and wallets were taken. He is just the figurehead of what transpired. And as we speak nothing has been done. So, we cannot continue like this as a nation.”