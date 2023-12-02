Labosky And Terry Apala Unleash Afro Magic In Bi’ Oba

Talented artist, Olanrewaju Odumewu aka Labosky, has released his latest studio effort titled Bi Oba.

Labosky collaborated with the self-styled Terry Apala to deliver this indigenous Afro sound. Labosky’s unique sound, coupled with Terry Apala’s heartrending vocals, gave a great result in Bi’ Oba.

The catchy lyrics with their dance routines became popular to users on TikTok. Produced by the talented music producer Xtra Pro, whose skillful touch added depth to “Bi’ Oba.”

The collaboration brought together a strong creative force, culminating in a song that resonated with audiences far and wide.