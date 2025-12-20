New Telegraph

December 20, 2025
Label Bosses Should Treat Artistes With Respect – Don Jazzy

Label Bosses Should Treat Artistes With Respect – Don Jazzy

Label Bosses Should Treat Artistes With Respect – Don Jazzy

Music mogul, Don Jazzy, has spoken about record label dynamics, stating that some label bosses fail to respect their artistes.

Don Jazzy, speaking on X advised new label heads to treat their artistes like superstars from the start, and allow them to shine.

He references his approach to empowering his artistes, letting them take centre stage 90% of the time, and stepping in as necessary.

Don Jazzy added that newer label bosses might be emulating his “Don” persona but missing the mark by focusing on the wrong aspects.

He emphasised the importance of respecting and nurturing talent rather than trying to control it. “I might be wrong, but I have noticed that some record label bosses don’t respect their artistes.

If you know you are aiming at building a huge superstar, start from day one to accord them that respect. “And the thing is that most of the new label bosses actually look up to me but copy the wrong thing cos of my Don persona.

90% of the time that I’m around my artistes, I let them be the superstars that they are. It’s only 10% of the time that I really need to be supremos,” he wrote.

