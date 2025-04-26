LABASCO: Medical Outreach For Old Students Holds Today

Share

The medical outreach for old students of Lagos Baptist Secondary School, LABASCO, Orile Agege, Lagos, is holding today, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The programme, to be hosted by the 1980 to 1990 sets of the school, will start at exactly 7.30 a.m at the school premises.

The health programme will cover areas such as cervical cancer screening for women; prostate cancer screening for men; family planning and reproductive health and diabetes screening and treatment.

Other areas to be covered are hypertension screening and treatment; malaria screening and treatment and eye (vision) screening and donation of glasses.

All the personnel for the exercise were sourced from the old students association.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, one of the top medical practitioners to be on duty, Dr. Aina Odusola, emphasised the importance of good health and need to ensure it.

He said that apart from screening and treatment, the old students would be empowered with knowledge on how to ensure good health.

His words: “As the saying goes: Health is wealth. Furthermore, knowledge is power, and the elimination of undue ignorance and negligence is an empowerment for us to take charge of our health, avoid avoidable ill-health conditions including the silent killers and live positively with unavoidable ones where diagnosed.

“Through the implementation of this project, we will screen for and empower ourselves with knowledge on how to stay healthy as we grow older and to avoid falling victims of dangerous acute and chronic diseases including cancers, mental health issues and heart and blood vessels diseases among others.

“Apart from physical screening for potential and hidden diseases so that they can be nipped in the bud if by chance detected, there will also be health training, seminars and lectures on various health topics to enlighten and empower us.

“For the health training and seminars, apart from physical delivery, some of these health talks when, we will also largely exploit digital health technology by deploying our mobile phones to link up effortlessly to these empowering talk series to be delivered by health experts from various fields at various convenient times based on pre announced schedules over the next weeks. It’s simple and easy.

Share