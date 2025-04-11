Labake Olododo Ranks In N172.5m In Two Weeks

Share

The latest epic drama from Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Labake Olododo, has taken the Nigerian box office by storm, raking in a remarkable N172.5 million within just two weeks of its theatrical release.

New Telegraph gathered that the movie, which premiered on March 28, earned N50.4 million in its debut weekend alone, marking the second-highest opening for a Nollywood film in 2025.

The figures, released by the leading film distribution company in West Africa, FilmOne, highlighted the movie’s instant appeal among cinema-goers.

Labake Olododo‘s performance continues a rising trend of female-led blockbusters dominating the Nigerian film industry.

With Iyabo Ojo at the helm and a gripping story rooted in tradition and power, Labake Olododo looks poised to leave an enduring mark on the 2025 box office season.

In recent months, several productions featuring strong female leads or helmed by women have enjoyed both critical and commercial success.

