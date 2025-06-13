LA Under Curfew For Second Night After Hundreds Arrested

Share

A curfew is in place for a second night in Los Angeles after nearly a week of unrest in the city over US immigration raids.

Multiple people were arrested for violating the downtown curfew shortly after it came into effect at 20:00 local time (03:00 GMT), the BBC’s US partner CBS reported.

Nearly 400 people have been arrested in LA since protests began on Friday, including 330 undocumented migrants and 157 people arrested for assault and obstruction, including one for the attempted murder of a police officer.

Federal prosecutors have so far charged two men for throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers in two separate incidents. A total of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines have been deployed to help quell the unrest.

Some of those National Guard troops are now authorised to detain people until police can arrest them. Hundreds of protesters marched to Los Angeles City Hall early on Wednesday evening before being dispersed by police.

Share